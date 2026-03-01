<p>Bengaluru: A massive blaze was reported on Sunday morning at a sofa and mattress godown in Anjanapura, officials said. No casualties and injuries were reported. </p><p>Fire department sources said that they received a distress call at 8.35 am. </p>.17 dead, many injured as massive blast tears through Nagpur’s Katol factory.<p>“Seven water bowsers, one water tanker and a team of SDRF were immediately deployed to the spot,” the sources told DH. </p><p>“The extent of the damage is being assessed. However, firefighters ensured that the blaze remained controlled and didn't affect the nearby apartment buildings. As a precaution, traffic was also diverted,” the sources said. </p><p>A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire but an investigation is ongoing, officials said.</p>