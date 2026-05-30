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Massive blaze in Bengaluru school building, no casualties

While there were no casualties, some items and goods were damaged.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFireschool

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