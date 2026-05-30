Massive blaze in Bengaluru school building, no casualties

<p>Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in western Bengaluru on Saturday, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported as the building was empty due to summer holidays for students. </p><p>Fire department sources told <em>DH</em> that they received an alert at 9.55 am about a massive fire at the Chitrakoota Kaushalya School in Nagadevanahalli. </p>.Fresh fire assault in J&K’s Rajouri forests as hunt for Pakistani terrorists intensifies.<p>Three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. </p><p>"Due to the immediate response, firefighters successfully doused the blaze and contained it from spreading further. The fire was seen on the top floor at the auditorium. A short-circuit likely triggered it," a fire force official said. </p><p>While there were no casualties, some items and goods were damaged. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause, the official added.</p>