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Massive fire at Bengaluru hotel, no casualties reported

Preliminary probe suggested a short circuit in one of the culinary equipment may have triggered the blaze.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsFire

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