<p>Bengaluru: A massive fire was triggered on Thursday afternoon at a hotel near Sompura Nice Toll, police officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported. </p><p>According to Fire Department officials, they received an alert about the blaze at 1.23 pm at Shuddha Thindi. Fire tenders and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the spot. </p>.Fire at two adjacent godowns in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district kills 7, several missing.<p>"At the time of the incident there were no patrons. Firefighters acted immediately and contained the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported," a senior firefighter told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Preliminary probe suggested a short circuit in one of the culinary equipment may have triggered the blaze. Further investigation has been initiated. </p>