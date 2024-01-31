Matchmaking event for those over 50 draws many

An event for the elderly to find companions for remarriage or live-in saw a turnout of about seven women and 30 men in Bengaluru on Sunday. The oldest participant was an 83-year-old man.
Local residents were fewer while two people had come from Kolar and Raichur in Karnataka. A majority had travelled from the neighbouring Telugu states perhaps because Thodu-Needa, the NGO behind such Parichaya Vedike meetups, is based out of Hyderabad.
Founder N M Rajeswari said, “A lot of people from Bengaluru used to travel to Hyderabad for our meetups, so we thought we should come here instead.” B Rajesh, secretary, added, “We got 100-120 enquiries from Bengalureans but about 4 showed up.” Often, social stigma or health issues are causes for poor turnout, they said.
Since its inception in 2010, the NGO has facilitated more than 500 marriages and live-in relationships for the widowed or divorced above the age of 50.
Here’s how the singles mixer for the 50-plus unfolded at a restaurant in Malleswaram.
‘I feel lonely’
“Your friend can’t go inside. You have come to find a partner. Why are you tagging him along?” Rajeswari, sitting at the registration counter, told a 79-year-old man flatly. The Bengalurean requested his friend to hang out somewhere nearby. Then he furnished the documents required to enter the meetup (death certificate of the spouse or divorce paper, Aadhaar, and photo) and the fee (Rs 1,000 for men, Rs 500 for women).
He went into the hall where participants were seated facing a stage. He was disappointed. There were far more men than women, he rued. “My wife passed away 18 years ago. I feel lonely. My children live abroad,” he said, explaining why he was looking for “a companion”. “I told my daughter I am coming here. She encouraged me,” he said.
He was among the very few who had truthfully informed their children, relatives or friends about where they were headed on Sunday, fearing judgement and backlash.
A homemaker had travelled from Raichur for her widowed mother, telling her family they had a puja to attend. “I have travelled alone, and used an app to book a cab for the first time. I don’t want my mother to live alone anymore. But my mother refuses to stay with me or my sister. She is uncomfortable around her sons-in-law,” she shared.
There was a nervous energy in the hall. The participants sat silently, sometimes stealing a glance at each other. Some men brushed their freshly dyed hair intermittently. Outside, some were being turned away because they were under 50 or did not carry the required documents.
Proceedings began, with Rajeswari requesting the gathering to not click or upload pics of each other. “Don’t complain there are fewer ladies. These women have shown immense courage to come this far,” she reasoned. Turning to the agenda of the day, she said age is no bar for seeking companions, and live-in is not illegal in the country. “You are mature to take such decisions yourself,” she emphasised.
‘Caste no issue’
One by one, the participants came on stage, introduced themselves and announced their token numbers. Men looked at men while speaking while women showed a little more spunk. Among them were businesspersons, headmasters, agriculturists, drivers, scientists, nursing faculty and homemakers.
For most, their children were living away. Some had lost their spouses to Covid-19. One woman broke down recounting her backstory. Most sought live-in over remarriage to avoid legal hassles. Men declared how much pension they earn. A majority did not have a caste preference. “People are particular about food preferences though,” Rajeswari said.
Next, the participants had to express their interest in a person through the organiser and interact over lunch and a short meeting later. The 79-year-old man I met in the beginning left before lunch. “The woman I liked turned me down,” he said. A woman, in her 50s, did not find anybody to match “her wavelength”. But at the dining area, she was being pursued by a man who wanted to be “friends” with her. She declined. “There were some rejections. Four individuals have exchanged their numbers. Two of them want to involve their families now,” Rajesh told Metrolife.
Look up thoduneeda.org