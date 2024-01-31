Matchmaking event for those over 50 draws many

Next, the participants had to express their interest in a person through the organiser and interact over lunch and a short meeting later. The 79-year-old man I met in the beginning left before lunch. “The woman I liked turned me down,” he said. A woman, in her 50s, did not find anybody to match “her wavelength”. But at the dining area, she was being pursued by a man who wanted to be “friends” with her. She declined. “There were some rejections. Four individuals have exchanged their numbers. Two of them want to involve their families now,” Rajesh told Metrolife.