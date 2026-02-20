<p class="bodytext">A three-year-old died during a maternity photoshoot on the outskirts of Bengaluru recently. He reportedly slipped into an artificial pool created for photoshoot purposes. A case of unnatural death has been registered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">City-based photographers say there is no industry body governing their field, and therefore there are no safety guidelines for such shoots. They rely on self-regulation to ensure that pregnant women are comfortable and that the shoot does not become chaotic.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Removing sharp props</p>.<p class="bodytext">If a couple brings a toddler to a shoot, photographers advise them to bring a family member or nanny to supervise the child. Without supervision, they say, the shoot can become chaotic and physically taxing for the mother-to-be.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Maternity and baby photographer Pranjal Chordia says her team removes all “sharp or distracting props” when toddlers are part of the shoot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We schedule a detailed call to discuss the shoot and what they should carry. We ask them to bring their medication, some snacks, and sweets for energy,” she says. They also ensure that female clients get to take breaks whenever they need.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To avoid exhaustion, photographers choose locations close to the couple’s home to reduce travel time and keep outfit changes to a minimum. According to maternity and newborn photographer Yogananda R, safety planning begins with choosing the right location. “Even for indoor shoots, we ask women to avoid heavy outfits that may tire them,” he says. For outdoor sessions that require extensive travel, he advises consulting the family doctor beforehand. Locations with water bodies and high elevations are avoided. Yogananda carries basic first-aid supplies on the shoot. “During our recce, we also check the nearest medical facilities,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Wedding photographer Deepak Vijay, who occasionally handles maternity shoots, recalls a client who insisted on travelling to Nandi Hills during the fifth month of her pregnancy. “We had advised against long travel. A couple of weeks later, she suffered a miscarriage. We can’t say it was because of the shoot, but we have become doubly cautious since,” he says. He now limits locations to within a 10 km radius and prefers indoor setups. He avoids outdoor locations with steps, steep climbs and uneven terrain.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lifestyle photographer Sandeep M V says they keep maternity shoots short and arrange for refreshments, seating and an assistant. “We also explain the pros and cons of any experimental shot,” he says.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Written acknowledgement</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vijay says they send the terms and conditions of the shoot to couples, but many do not read them. After the recent tragedy, he and Yogananda plan to ask couples to send a written acknowledgement confirming that they have read the terms. Yogananda says he will insist that an adult accompany any child present at a shoot, or he will decline the assignment. He also urges studios with artificially constructed water bodies to have lifeguards and rescue equipment on hand.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sandeep adds that he will focus on limiting the number of people at shoots, as fewer people mean less chaos.</p>