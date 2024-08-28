Matrimonial site links patients, cancer survivors

Ravi and his elder sister Sudeshna Datta slipped into depression after losing their parents to Covid-19. Post this, Ravi was diagnosed with CKD. Sharma shares, “Regular matrimonial sites did not yield much interest for Ravi because of his medical issues. A few times when Ravi recieved an interest, conversations didn’t proceed. And one time, the bride’s side called off the alliance when wedding preparations were underway.”