Matrimonial site links patients, cancer survivors

An online platform is playing matchmaker for survivors and patients of critical diseases. It is developed by an NGO and is free to access.
Fifty-six couples have found their life partners through Divine Relations, the matrimonial service that was started over six years ago. These individuals are in the 35-45 age group.
“Late marriage in their case is not out of choice. The moment they tell their prospective partners that they are undergoing treatment for a disease or they have survived a disease, they get rejected,” Vivek Sharma, who runs this initiative with his wife Sweta, says.
Bengaluru scene
Sharma shares a match from Bengaluru that materialised this January. Ravi suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD) while Neha has undergone a kidney transplant. Their names have been changed upon request. The couple is in their early 40s.
Ravi and his elder sister Sudeshna Datta slipped into depression after losing their parents to Covid-19. Post this, Ravi was diagnosed with CKD. Sharma shares, “Regular matrimonial sites did not yield much interest for Ravi because of his medical issues. A few times when Ravi recieved an interest, conversations didn’t proceed. And one time, the bride’s side called off the alliance when wedding preparations were underway.”
It was then that Sudeshna made a profile for her brother Ravi on Divine Relations and found Neha. Like Ravi, even Neha had given up hope of finding someone.
“We have 1,200 verified sign-ups on our website. Above 9% are from Karnataka, of which, close to 7% are from Bengaluru. The maximum traction comes from Maharashtra, perhaps because we are based in Mumbai,” says Sharma.
Profile watch
Currently, more male than female profiles are listed on the platform. Cancer survivors and kidney disease patients comprise a big chunk. “We also have a profile of a 56-year-old cancer survivor. His wife has passed away and he feels lonely,” shares Sharma.
Other users have thalassemia, type-1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, and infertility issues. People with mental health conditions and physical disabilities have also signed up. “We see matches happening between people with different ailments,” he notes.
The patient matrimonial service is one of the initiatives of Mickey
Amogh Foundation, which Sharma and Sweta have started in memory of their son.
“An oncologist friend told me that despite recovering from cancer, his patients struggle to get married. A week later, a nephrologist friend had the same thing to say of his patients. That got me thinking about starting such a platform,” shares Sharma, a former corporate professional.
To expand their matrimonial service, he wants to organise physical meetups for people suffering from various diseases. “We are looking for volunteers in different cities to host these meetups,” he says.
For details, visit divinerelations.in