Max Mueller Bhavan’s art exhibition explores women’s stories  

<p>Bengaluru: BangaloREsidency 2024 by Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan is presenting 'Gozde Ju' at 1ShanthiRoad Studio/Gallery in Shanthinagar until November 20.</p>.<p>This exhibition explores women’s stories by intertwining Ju’s family history with the collective experiences of many others. Her work examines how identity, belonging, and generational memory are woven into every thread of these handmade pieces. Collaborating with local artisans and women’s communities in the city, Ju’s exhibition introduces a unique dimension to these narratives.</p>