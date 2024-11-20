Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Max Mueller Bhavan’s art exhibition explores women’s stories  

This exhibition explores women’s stories by intertwining Ju’s family history with the collective experiences of many others.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 21:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 21:13 IST
Bengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us