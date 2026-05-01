<p>Bengaluru: Commuters heading out of the city for the long weekend faced a harrowing time on Friday morning as heavy traffic congested the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-mysuru-highway">Bengaluru-Mysuru</a> Road. The traffic police have issued an advisory, particularly highlighting the gridlock at the NICE Road Junction.<br><br>Due to the May 1 holiday and the subsequent<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/2026-could-be-your-year-of-travel-turn-long-weekends-into-mini-vacations-2-3794107"> long weekend</a>, a massive volume of vehicles began moving out of the city, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic. Traffic police noted that the congestion is primarily due to the sudden surge in holiday travellers.</p>.A grateful weekend.<p>Commuters are requested to plan their travel in advance, allow for significant extra time, and strictly follow the directions of the traffic police personnel deployed on the ground.<br><br><strong>Alternate route<br></strong><br>To avoid the bottleneck at the NICE Road junction, traffic police have advised vehicles heading towards Mysuru to take an alternate route: Travel via Kaggalipura and Harohalli Road.</p>