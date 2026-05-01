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May long weekend rush: Traffic snarls on Mysuru Road; police suggest alternate route

To avoid the bottleneck at the NICE Road junction, traffic police have advised vehicles heading towards Mysuru to take an alternate route via Kaggalipura and Harohalli Road.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:38 IST
BengaluruKarnatakavacationMysurutravelBengaluru roadsLong weekendMysuru Road

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