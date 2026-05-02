<p>Long weekends in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>bring out the traveller in everyone — plans are made, bags are packed, and the city seems to collectively hit the road for nearby getaways. So, when everyone is on trip mode with engines on, the roads begin to reflect that holiday mood. This May, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/may-long-weekend-rush-traffic-snarls-on-mysuru-road-police-suggest-alternate-route-3987424">travel-traffic scene </a>found a viral moment on X, with one witty comment capturing it perfectly.</p><p>It started with a simple post by X user Sanjeev, captioned, “Bangalore–Mangalore highway scene right now," and showing a long stretch of traffic driving away from the city. But it was another user, Abhi, who stole the spotlight with a take that many found too real to ignore.</p>.<p>In a quote tweet to the original post, he wrote: “Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur – Sakleshpur. Other half will be in Mysuru – Kodagu.<br>Meanwhile I’ll enjoy the traffic-free roads and crowd-free places." "Happy long weekend to everyone," he said further. </p><p>The post struck a chord with netizens, racking up hundreds of likes and sparking a wave of equally relatable replies. Because if you’ve lived in Bengaluru long enough, you know — the “weekend trips” are very real.</p><p>One user chimed in, expanding the map of mass getaways: “Some Bengaluru crowds will be in Dandeli, Goa too. I regularly see BLR vehicles on Dharwad–Goa and Dharwad–Dandeli roads during weekends.” Another added, “And rest Hosur – Salem also.”</p><p>Meanwhile, the visuals from the Bengaluru–Mangaluru Highway told their own story — long road congestion. It captured buses, cars, and bikes stuck on the jam-packed route connecting the two cities. </p>