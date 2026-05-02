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May long weekend | X user's 'Half Bangalore' comment on traffic video goes viral

In a quote tweet to the original post, the user: “Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur – Sakleshpur. Other half will be in Mysuru – Kodagu."
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 09:32 IST
BengaluruvacationViral videotravelTrendingLong weekend

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