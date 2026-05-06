<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru, DHNS: Police have arrested six drug peddlers, including two men from Kerala, and seized narcotics — MDMA and hydro ganja — worth Rs 20.10 crore in separate operations in the Yeshwantpur and Nandini Layout police limits.</p>.Four passengers arrested at Bengaluru airport with hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 21.5 crore.<p>In the Yeshwantpur police station limits, four accused — Syed Suhail, 27, Mohammed Sameer, 23, Sadiq Pasha, 21, and Mohammed Azharul Haq, 33 — were arrested, and police seized 8 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 16.1 crore, Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, a car used for transporting the drugs, and four mobile phones. The accused allegedly sourced the narcotics by contacting a Nigeria-based supplier online. Suhail, the prime accused, is a rowdy-sheeter.</p>.<p>In the Nandini Layout police limits, two interstate accused — Saugesh, 27, and Altaf, 25 — were arrested and 5.7 kg of hydro ganja was seized. The duo had procured the contraband from abroad and were attempting to sell it in the city. The accused were engaged in small-time jobs in Kerala.</p>