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MDMA, hydro ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Bengaluru

In the Nandini Layout police limits, two interstate accused — Saugesh, 27, and Altaf, 25 — were arrested and 5.7 kg of hydro ganja was seized.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:05 IST
BengaluruganjaMDMAKaranataka

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