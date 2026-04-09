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Mechanic stabbed to death; wife and in-laws under suspicion in Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwari Nagar

The incident came to light when Pasha's mother approached the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, alleging that Sohana and her parents had stabbed him to death over domestic discord.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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