<p>A 23-year-old car mechanic was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased, Tauheeb Pasha, a resident of Mallathahalli, was married to Sohana four years ago. The couple has a one-year-old child.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when Pasha's mother approached the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, alleging that Sohana and her parents had stabbed him to death over domestic discord.</p>.Two-day Campus To Career summit in Bengaluru from May 15.<p>Sohana, however, told the police that Pasha was a drug addict and had threatened to stab himself. She claimed she tried to save him and ran out from the first floor to alert relatives staying on the ground floor.</p>.<p>He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case of suspicious death has been registered.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations reveal that only the couple were inside the house when the incident took place and Sohana's parents were out of the city.</p>.<p>Pasha frequently harassed his wife over trivial issues, and she had threatened to leave him. Upset over this, she may have stabbed him with a kitchen knife, the police said. Further investigations are on.</p>