Medical services at Bengaluru's SJICR hospital to be available throughout the day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that necessary resources would be made available to ensure that all the medical services at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) are available throughout the day.
“The government will provide the necessary manpower and funds required to ensure 24-hour operations at the Jayadeva Institute. The Institute has set a benchmark for quality service and cleanliness in the government sector. All the government hospitals should follow this model. Doctors at government hospitals are no less than those in private hospitals. Government hospitals should give services on par with the private sector,” he said.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of various development works at the KC General Hospital, Siddaramaiah also directed the health department officials to implement all the programmes announced in the budget. He added that the government was establishing trauma care centres close to accident-prone zones to ensure treatment during the golden hour.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added that the government was in the process of getting 65 dedicated ambulances to attend to accident victims and the programme will soon be launched.
BBMP Hospitals likely to be handed over to Health department
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, opined that there is a need to streamline government hospital management in the city and said that discussions were going on to hand over many of the BBMP hospitals to the health department.
“Many hospitals are being constructed in Bengaluru. However, not all of them are being maintained well. Hence, in the coming days, I will discuss with the BBMP officials and try to hand over most of the hospitals in the city to the health department. The Chief Minister has also approved the idea,” D K Shivakumar said.
Every district hospital to have a chemotherapy centre
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that all the district hospitals in the state would be equipped with a chemotherapy daycare centre within a month.
“Now, cancer patients from the rural areas have to reach the cities to get chemotherapy treatment and this causes inconvenience to the patients. Hence, within a month, we will open up chemotherapy daycare centres at all district hospitals,” Rao said.
Published 27 August 2024, 17:22 IST