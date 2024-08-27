Medical services at Bengaluru's SJICR hospital to be available throughout the day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BBMP Hospitals likely to be handed over to Health department

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, opined that there is a need to streamline government hospital management in the city and said that discussions were going on to hand over many of the BBMP hospitals to the health department.

“Many hospitals are being constructed in Bengaluru. However, not all of them are being maintained well. Hence, in the coming days, I will discuss with the BBMP officials and try to hand over most of the hospitals in the city to the health department. The Chief Minister has also approved the idea,” D K Shivakumar said.