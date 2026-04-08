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Meet Bengaluru’s 'Mohammad Ali': From troubled teen to Muay Thai world champion

Teenage MMA champion’s perfect record has propelled him from the city’s mean streets onto the global stage.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifemixed martial art

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