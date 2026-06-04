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Meet Divaa Uthkarsha, Bengaluru teen listed in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

The impact of her initiative changed the landscape of diabetes awareness on a large scale, reaching over 4,02,000 people and empowering over 40,000.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsforbesAwarenessType-1 Diabetes

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