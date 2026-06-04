Meet Divaa Uthkarsha, Bengaluru teen listed in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

<p>17-year-old Divaa Uthkarsha from Bengaluru set a new milestone by being named to the <a href="https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2026/asia/social-impact/">Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia</a> list for 2026 in their category of Social Impact for her work with her non-profit organisation '<a href="https://projectsurya.wixsite.com/projectsurya">Project Surya</a>.'</p><p>From beginning her organisation at the age of 12 in 2021, to being the youngest individual to be selected in this category for this year, Divaa's record is one for the books as she strives to make the world a better place. </p><p>Upon learning of her brother Surya's diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes, she began her non-profit organisation with one thought --- to make quality insulin and diabetes management resources accessible for people of all social and financial backgrounds.</p>.Karnataka: Soon, free insulin for under-18s suffering from Type 1 diabetes.<p>The impact of the initiative changed the landscape of diabetes awareness on a large scale, reaching over 4,02,000 people and empowering over 40,000. </p><p>"When I saw the financial and emotional challenges our family faced in treating the disease, I realised that there was not enough support for many poor families in India facing the same situation.", she said in converstaion with <em>YourStory</em>.</p>.<p>Explaining how she hopes Project Surya can help bridge gaps, Divaa said, "Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition that requires daily insulin injections. In India, about 18 percent of the income of a middle-income family is spent on managing the disease. Moreover, 80 percent of families do not have access to government subsidies or health insurance. In 2022 alone, more than 35,860 people died of undiagnosed type 1 diabetes."</p><p>Divaa has participated in several international forums, including the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation. </p><p>'Project Surya' currently consists of nine chapters in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Varanasi, USA, Canada, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, UAE, Nigeria. </p><p>Diva is a recipient of the 'Diana Award' presented by the British Royal Family in 2023, was one of five honorees in the Youth Society category at the 2024 World Sustainability Awards. </p>