Meet the new problem solvers of Bengaluru's elite

<p>Some of Bengaluru's wealthiest are now adding a lifestyle manager to their roster of support staff, which already includes cooks, housekeepers, drivers and nannies. Their role is to handle errands, logistics and special requests. As these clients lead busy, high-pressure lives, the goal is to free up clients’ time and mental space so they can focus on work, family and other priorities.</p>.<p>Looking for a villa in a new city, a mechanic in the remote hills, or an autograph from a popular YouTuber for your child? Need a name updated on a passport? Want a luxury door latch installed, security protocols strengthened, or your water bottles stocked and soaked almonds ready every morning? A lifestyle manager takes care of all this and more.</p>.<p>It sounds similar to what a personal assistant or concierge service does. But companies offering lifestyle management services in Bengaluru see it differently.</p>.<p>The team at Gurugram-based Pinch says it is bringing the professionalism of concierge services into everyday household operations rather than limiting it to occasional or luxury requests. Vipul Chauhan, director of strategy and operations of Elite Butlers, based in Delhi-NCR, argues that the role has become more personalised and intuitive than earlier. Dipali Sikand, founder of Bengaluru-based Club Concierge, explains: “A concierge may book a restaurant, but a lifestyle manager keeps in mind that a family prefers vegetarian food, quiet seating, easy parking, and that one member has difficulty climbing stairs.”</p>.<p>Lifestyle managers often come from hospitality, aviation, retail and events backgrounds. Some have worked in luxury hotels, private jets and royal households, catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and VIPs, including business leaders, diplomats and CXOs. They are being hired through yearly memberships starting at Rs 1 lakh or monthly plans ranging from Rs 19,000 for remote assistance to Rs 25,000 with home visits included.</p>.<p>Arjun Singh Choudhary manages the household of a UHNI businessman in south Bengaluru. Engaged by Elite Butlers, the 33-year-old describes the role as challenging but rewarding. Some days, he recruits cooks, drivers and shopping assistants while conducting background checks. On others, he is searching for reversible curtains in a specific fabric and brand or sourcing crockery embossed with the client’s company logo.</p>.<p>Barnik Guha Neogi, who assists about eight clients across Koramangala, Indiranagar and Jayanagar for Pinch, describes a similar routine. He begins each day by checking with household staff: Is the menu ready? Do groceries need ordering? Has the dog been walked? Are the clothes ironed? He follows up until everything is done. From there, it can be anything: paying coconut vendors, coordinating a microwave repair, completing flight web check-ins or inspecting a client's garden. "We save 3-4 hours of a client’s time every day,” he says.</p>.Instant home service apps: Convenience, at whose cost?.<p>No request is too unusual. Arjun’s former client in Bengaluru wanted a flush toilet with “the maximum number of features”. After visiting five sanitaryware showrooms over a week, he found the right fixture, priced at around Rs 25 lakh. </p>.<p>And no request is too late. Recently, Barnik arranged a replacement bartender for a client’s party after the original hire failed to show up and guests had already begun arriving. On another occasion, he stayed up past midnight arranging spare house keys and an airport pickup for a client who realised, just two hours before landing in Bengaluru, that he had lost his keys.</p>.<p>Troubleshooting is a key part of the job. Vipul, who previously worked as a lifestyle manager in Bengaluru, recalls a client whose clothes returned shrunk from the laundry every time, even from five-star hotels. "We finally met the brand he bought them from, and learned that the wool required special care,” he says.</p>.<p>In another instance, a client was so unhappy with arrangements on a yacht booked for a family holiday in Goa that he walked off. “It was a long weekend, and every yacht was booked. But I kept calling vendors until 4 am and managed to find another one,” Vipul says.</p>.<p>But the most important skill is anticipating a client's needs. It could mean checking whether a client needs swimwear ordered for a hotel stay or replacing a broken electric kettle before being asked. </p>.<p>While some teams have fixed duty hours, others, like Club Concierge, operate 24/7 in shifts. "Our clients travel across the world. Someone may need a recommendation for a club in Korea, or there could be an emergency at home," reasons Samar Singh Rathore, director of operations. </p>.<p>Need or status signalling?</p>.<p>Vipul says Bengaluru is among the top three Indian cities adopting lifestyle managers. Dipali believes the demand stems partly from aspiration and partly from "time poverty”. “People are busier, families are smaller, traffic consumes hours, domestic help can be unreliable, and while apps deliver services, they don’t take responsibility,” she says. According to Pinch’s 'Task vs City' report, Bengaluru leads Mumbai and Delhi in outsourcing everyday chores, with 35% of demand coming from functional tasks such as bill payments and repairs, and 33% from domestic needs, including home maintenance.</p>