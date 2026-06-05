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Meet the new problem solvers of Bengaluru's elite

Lifestyle managers are emerging as a go-to support for busy, affluent families
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 23:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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