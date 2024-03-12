Meeting held on action against fake news in Bengaluru

It was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and the police top brass. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parameshwara said that they held discussions on ways to deal with different cybercrimes. “A multi-coordination committee has been formed and a senior police officer will head it. A nodal officer will also be nominated and given more responsibilities. The officer will give information regarding cybercrimes to the government through the DG&IGP,” he said.