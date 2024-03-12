Meeting held on action against fake news in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A high-level meeting was held at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to outline a framework on how to act on cybercrimes such as spreading fake news and sharing morphed pictures and videos.
It was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and the police top brass. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parameshwara said that they held discussions on ways to deal with different cybercrimes. “A multi-coordination committee has been formed and a senior police officer will head it. A nodal officer will also be nominated and given more responsibilities. The officer will give information regarding cybercrimes to the government through the DG&IGP,” he said.
A well-placed source said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was framed during the meeting on the process of taking action on cybercrimes.
The meeting discussed the steps to be followed while identifying, verifying and taking action on the cybercrimes. The technology needed for that process was also discussed, sources told DH.
