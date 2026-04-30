Meghalaya woman found dead in Bengaluru, police suspect suicide

<p>Bengaluru: A woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meghalaya">Meghalaya</a> was found dead in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. </p>.<p>The deceased is Kong Agatha Ba Ithianghun Khongwet, 34. According to sources, she was found dead between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. Prima facie police suspect a death by suicide. </p>.<p>"We are awaiting autopsy report for further procedure. An investigation is ongoing," an official said. </p>.<p>Priliminary investigation revealed that the woman was living with a male friend from Manipur for the last three years. </p>.<p>The Khasi Students’ Union Bengaluru Unit expressed deep condolences on the death. The union said the deceased was from Tangmang village, Pynursla, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. </p>.Jharkhand woman found dead in Bengaluru, police suspect she killed herself 4 days ago.<p>"She was found dead yesterday between 7 pm and 7.30 pm in her rented room in Hebbal, Bengaluru, where she was reportedly living in a relationship with her alleged boyfriend, identified as Nawaz Sharif from Manipur," the union claimed. </p>.<p>"The case is currently under investigation and is suspected to be a case of suicide / murder however, other possibilities have not been ruled out.</p>.<p>Members of the KSU Bengaluru Unit were present yesterday, along with her friends, and extended necessary support."</p>.<p>The union also urged the authorities to conduct a fair and thorough investigation.</p>