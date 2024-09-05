Memorial foundation planned for HS Doreswamy    

Bengaluru: Followers of HS Doreswamy have decided to establish a memorial foundation in the freedom fighter's name to continue his legacy of activism and principles.
The decision was made during a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on August 31.
The meeting recalled Doreswamy’s unwavering commitment to social harmony, environmental protection, the safeguarding of the Constitution and democracy, and his staunch opposition to communalism, capitalism and fascism.
Attendees also stressed the importance of educating today's youth about the true history of India’s freedom struggle.
It was further decided that a delegation of dignitaries would meet with the chief minister to discuss the possibility of naming a major road or metro station after Doreswamy, establishing a multi-purpose centre in his name at Freedom Park, creating an endowment in his name at Gandhi study centres in all universities, and publishing his speeches and writings.
