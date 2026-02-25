Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Memorial run for Puneeth Rajkumar in March near Bengaluru's NICE Road

Besides promoting fitness, the initiative also aims to raise awareness about glaucoma, a group of eye disorders, and encourage eye donation.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 22:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPuneeth Rajkumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us