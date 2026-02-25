<p class="bodytext">The fourth edition of Namma Power Run, held in memory of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, will be held along NICE Road next month. Puneeth was a fitness enthusiast, and the event aims to encourage people to embrace an active lifestyle.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants can choose from 5 km, 10 km, or 21 km (half marathon) categories. Registrations are open until March 5. The event has been conceptualised by ultramarathoners Babu Ankappa and Gururaj Nayak, and nutritionist Deepti Babu. Deepti says though Bengaluru is considered one of India’s running capitals, many people outside its core running community largely remain unaware of such events. To make participation easier, the team couriers bibs and T-shirts to registered runners, while also keeping the option of in-person collection open.</p>.Banu Mushtaq’s Booker-winning stories on stage in Bengaluru on February 27.<p class="bodytext">She says the first edition saw around 2,000 participants, including children, and registrations this year have already crossed 4,000. “About 70% of these registrations are from Bengaluru, and the rest are from places like Mysuru, Mandya, and Chikkamagaluru,” she says. Half of the participants across editions, she adds, take part primarily because they are fans of Puneeth Rajkumar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Besides promoting fitness, the initiative also aims to raise awareness about glaucoma, a group of eye disorders, and encourage eye donation. It also shines a light on Karnataka’s cultural heritage. “Last year, we focused on Mysuru Palace, and this time it is the ancient city of Hampi. The medals will be modelled on these heritage centres,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Details on nammapowerrun.com</span></p>