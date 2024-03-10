Mending the fracture: India’s healthcare gender gap 

The general attitude of dismissal and low awareness and research on these health conditions feed into each other. Such is also the case with autoimmune conditions, which are found to be twice as prevalent in women compared to men. “I still do not know what my diagnosis is,” says Meera (name changed), a 30-year-old resident of Delhi. She explains how investigating the presence of the CCL17 antibody was challenging in her case, across Delhi, Mumbai and Vellore, because doctors would often tell her that, “it is all in your head. You need to relax.”