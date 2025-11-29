Menu
Mercury injection murder: Bengaluru man arrested after wife’s deathbed statement

In a video statement recorded from her deathbed, she had alleged that her husband frequently locked her inside their house and was body shaming her after delivery.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 13:34 IST
Published 29 November 2025, 13:34 IST
