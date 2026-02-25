<p>Day temperatures may be steadily rising in Bengaluru, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says summer has not set in yet.</p>.<p>The IMD has predicted the onset of summer from March 1, with temperatures expected to rise up to 39°C this summer.</p>.<p>While February temperatures are slowly rising in Bengaluru, averaging around 31°C, IMD Senior Scientist CS Patil clarified that the summer season is set to begin on March 1.</p>.Police arrest suspect in bank, ATM break-in attempts in central Bengaluru.<p>On Tuesday, the Bengaluru city observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, 1°C above normal. HAL Airport recorded 32.1°C, 0.8°C above normal, and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 32.7°C, 1.4°C above normal.</p>.<p>"It is predicted that while March will see a peak of 35-36°C, April and May are expected to get hotter, reaching a high of 39°C,” Patil said. He added that it is unlikely for the city to reach 40°C this year.</p>.<p>The highest recorded temperature in Bengaluru in April is 39.2°C in 2016, and in May it is 38.9°C in 1931.</p>.<p>However, this year, Karnataka is expected to have an 'above normal' summer due to the ongoing El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase and its interaction with the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).</p>.<p>The IMD has advised citizens to stay cautious during hot and dry spells in the coming days and has issued alerts in north interior and coastal Karnataka.</p>.<p>“But unlike other parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru is not likely to witness any heatwaves,” Patil said.</p>.<p>He added that the city will see pre-monsoon rains early, compared to other parts of Karnataka, which will help cool down temperatures. "Light showers are expected from March 15 onwards. April and May are likely to see heavier rain with thunder and lightning,” he elaborated.</p>