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Mere ‘congestion tax’ will not solve ORR’s traffic woes, say commuters in Bengaluru

In March, the 5th State Finance Commission introduced congestion charges on busy city roads, including the ORR, to reduce traffic and pollution.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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