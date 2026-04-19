<p>Bengaluru: Even as frequent commuters on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/outer-ring-road">Outer Ring Road</a> (ORR) praise steps to improve traffic movement in recent months, they are concerned about the overall development of the road’s infamous stretch.</p>.<p>In March, the 5th State Finance Commission introduced congestion charges on busy city roads, including the ORR, to reduce traffic and pollution.</p>.<p>“The idea has been proposed many times, but no progress has been made,” said a senior official from an IT company located on the stretch, adding that no government wants to touch the issue. “This is one of the city’s richest corridors. The sheer density of people using this stretch means congestion tax will not have an impact. People will not hesitate to pay the charges. We need a holistic approach." </p>.Finance panel favours congestion fee on Bengaluru’s busy roads.<p>Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) president Manas Das echoed the view.</p>.<p>“We did not have traffic issues in the past few months, thanks to the road conditions,” he said, admitting that there is congestion during peak hours. He said authorities should fast-track projects cleared by the government like white-topping roads, improving service lanes, and solving parking issues.</p>.<p>Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said traffic along the ORR has improved since BMRCL equipment has been cleared from the stretch.</p>.<p>"With the completion of the Namma Metro Blue Line work, the BMRCL has cleared up the heavy equipment and debris,” he said, adding the city police is yet to be involved in the discussion about the congestion tax. He said the department favours the move.</p>.<p>RK Mishra, urban expert and independent director at Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), said should the government approve the congestion tax, it would be introduced only in early 2027.</p>.<p>"To levy the congestion tax, we need to first provide better roads and public transport,” he said, adding that the tax cannot be imposed without completion of the metro project. “Regarding road improvement projects, we are sending out tenders on April 18,” he further added.</p>.<p>The stretch of ORR between the Silk Road Junction and KR Puram will be revamped at Rs 450 crore.</p>