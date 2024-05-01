Mere utterances will not amount to abetment to suicide: Karnataka High Court

On October 11, 2019, the petitioner had called on Father’s mobile phone at around 8.30 pm and spoke for five minutes. The conversation was in relation to the WhatsApp messages that the Father had sent to the petitioner’s wife. In one of these messages, the Father had told the wife of the petitioner that he will not be alive till the date of her sister’s marriage. In the next call made by the Father, the petitioner had made a statement - “You have to hang yourself, as she is also going to hang herself.” After this, the father was found hanging in his Principal’s chamber at around 12 midnight.