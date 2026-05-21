<p>Bengaluru: Two separate incidents of metal sheets falling on the Metro tracks, coupled with rains and gusty winds, affected train operations on the Purple line during peak hours on Thursday, causing major inconvenience to commuters. Such was the disruption that the waiting time, many complained, stretched as long as 45 minutes, leading to overcrowding at several Metro stations and inside coaches. </p><p>According to official sources, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had to briefly stop the train operations after metal sheets from the nearby structures fell onto the tracks, possibly due to strong winds. </p>.Namma Metro services delayed as heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru.<p>The obstructing materials were found on the tracks near Hoodi as well as the stretch between Benniganahalli and Byappanahalli Metro stations. The delays in clearing the obstruction cascaded across the network during the evening rush hour. </p><p>As the Metro services were running behind schedule, thousands of commuters were left stranded at stations. Commuters reported long waiting times and packed coaches. Several passengers took to social media to complain about overcrowding too. “The crowd was so much at MG Road Metro station that we decided to cross over to the other side, take the train to Trinity and take one more train towards Majestic,” a passenger said. Another passenger said, "I left Trinity Meto station hoping to hail an auto home and ended up paying almost Rs 700 to get a ride to K R Puram. This is thrice the amount I paid to get home."</p><p>Some passengers noted that the BMRCL initially displayed a delay in the arrival of trains by seven minutes but changed the message on the screen with an apology for causing inconvenience as the delays extended further. Generally, Metro sees huge rush whenever it rains to avoid traffic congestion. </p><p>In a press release, BMRCL stated that the heavy rain and storm conditions caused delays in Metro services across all lines. “Owing to poor visibility and strong gusty winds, trains are being operated at reduced speeds.” </p><p>Typically, BMRCL operates trains at a frequency of three to five minutes during the peak hours. When there is gusty winds, the trains are operated at a lower speed, as per the protocol, to ensure safety of passengers. There was however no clarity on the buildings from where the metal sheets fell.</p>