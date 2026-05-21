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Metal sheets from nearby structures fall on Namma Metro tracks, disrupt train services amid gusty winds & rains

The obstructing materials were found on the tracks near Hoodi as well as the stretch between Benniganahalli and Byappanahalli Metro stations.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:36 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metrorain

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