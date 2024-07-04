Namma Metro clocks 3-fold rise in profit after interest as patronage soars

Pre-depreciation profit shows a company’s ability to service debt. Delhi Metro is the only other metro network to achieve a profit before depreciation. In 2023-24, Namma Metro’s daily average ridership soared by nearly 40% compared to 2022-23, while overall ridership rose by 31%. This strongly boosted farebox revenue, which increased by 35% (Rs 573.91 crore vs Rs 422.61 crore), data reviewed by DH shows (see the table).