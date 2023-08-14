Bengaluru: Metro load test on open web girder at Benniganahalli

The BMRCL has filled the OWG track with sandbags as part of the load test. Additionally, it has stationed two trains filled with sandbags on the twin tracks. The next step is to run trains at higher speeds, 80 kmph and above, on the OWG track. Trial runs on the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section of the Purple Line began on July 26 with the BMRCL running trains at 10-15 kmph. The BMRCL hopes to open this section by August-end to connect Whitefield with the Central Business District (CBD) and the western suburbs.