Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Metro load test on open web girder at Benniganahalli

The BMRCL has filled the OWG track with sandbags as part of the load test.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 23:45 IST

Follow Us

Namma Metro has begun conducting load tests on its tracks laid on the open web girder (OWG) installed above the railway track at Benniganahalli in eastern Bengaluru. The load test is aimed at ascertaining the strength of the OWG, whose bottom sits 8.45 metres above the railway track. The OWG is 63.22 metres wide and weighs 550 metric tonnes. 

The BMRCL has filled the OWG track with sandbags as part of the load test. Additionally, it has stationed two trains filled with sandbags on the twin tracks. The next step is to run trains at higher speeds, 80 kmph and above, on the OWG track. Trial runs on the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section of the Purple Line began on July 26 with the BMRCL running trains at 10-15 kmph. The BMRCL hopes to open this section by August-end to connect Whitefield with the Central Business District (CBD) and the western suburbs. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 23:45 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCL

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT