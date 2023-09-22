Metro Mitra operations postponed to next week due to tech glitch

A city auto union has postponed the operational launch of Metro Mitra to September 25.
In a bid to enhance last mile connectivity in Bengaluru, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) had announced the launch of Metro Mitra on September 6 — after initially postponing the launch in August.
Currently, only the beta version of the platform is functional at the Jayanagar Metro Station, D Rudramurthy, general secretary of ARDU informed Metrolife. However, when Metrolife tried to book an auto from the Metro Station to Jayanagar 3rd Block, using Metro Mitra yesterday, we were met with a message which read: “Oops! Looks like all MetroMitra drivers near you are busy. Please try after some time.”
The response remained the same despite multiple attempts being made over the course of one hour. Also, the location on the landing page was set to R V Road, and it could not be changed.
“Under the beta version, we only have a handful of auto drivers at the ‘A’ gate of the metro station. But we’ve been having some service issues, which could be the reason no autos were available. For example, sometimes even when the auto is right next to you, they are not receiving the bookings. Our back-end team is trying to solve these software problems. Hence the delay in launch,” said Pattabhi Rama R L, organising secretary, ARDU.
While technical issues seem to have hindered the operations of Metro Mitra, the initiative’s hunt for “professional” drivers has been another problem they’ve had to tackle. When Metrolife spoke to auto drivers in Jayanagar, only 2 out of 10 were aware of the new initiative. “We’re being selective with who we onboard. Most of drivers you near metro stations are not professional. They’ll demand Rs 100 for a 2 km ride, which is unfair. We want Metro Mitra drivers to follow the meter,” he adds.
From Monday, 20 autorickshaws will be allocated to the Jayanagar Metro Station, and their services can be availed using a QR code. “At Jayanagar, Metro Mitra will be operational only from Entrance A. During our testing, we found that pick up and drop off from Entrance C was difficult due to heavy traffic,” he added. Post successful operations in Jayanagar, they will extend their services to R V Road and Yelachenahalli. From October, Metro Mitra services can also be availed through the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot.
WHAT IS METRO MITRA?
Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union has joined hands with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to launch ‘Metro Mitra’, to help citizens commute to and from metro stations. The initiative provides short distance rides, within a 5 km-radius, and charges a fare of extra Rs 10 over the meter value. The platform functions through a QR code system and chatbot, and doesn’t require users to download a mobile application.