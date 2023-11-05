Metro Mitra yet to take off a month since launch

Auto-rickshaws under Metro Mitra also have a sticker, which enables commuters to directly hop on without the hassle of scanning. Waiting outside either of these stations for such an auto-rickshaw proved fruitless. “We did hear about Metro Mitra a while ago but there is nothing here. It might be available in other metro stations,” said a staff member at the Dr B R Ambedkar Station Vidhana Soudha.