Metro Mitra yet to take off a month since launch

Over a month since it was made available to the public, the Metro Mitra application has had a slow start and failed to take off the way its makers had hoped it would.
A reality check by DH at the four metro stations —Vijayanagar, Hosahalli, Jayanagar, and Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road — where it was launched revealed that it had run into several issues, including a lack of awareness among metro staff, available auto-rickshaws, or display banners.
At Jayanagar, a metro staff member said that although the QR code standee was put up over a month ago, it was taken down as they believed it was an advertisement. “They (application developers) might be slowly developing it and that’s why the staff would have taken the board down,” said a security guard at the station.
At RV Road, after scanning the QR code and waiting for nearly ten minutes, the reporter received the message - “Sorry we couldn’t find a ride. We are working to increase the Metro Mitra supply.” Commuters seemed unfamiliar with the concept and could be seen hailing auto-rickshaws on other ride-hailing applications.
At Vijayanagar, the customer care personnel directed the reporter to Cubbon Park, where the standees hadn’t been set up. A similar situation was observed at the Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Station, Hosahalli.
Staff at these stations suggested that the application might be functional and better used at Majestic or Nagasandra stations, but it has not yet been launched in those stations.
Auto-rickshaws under Metro Mitra also have a sticker, which enables commuters to directly hop on without the hassle of scanning. Waiting outside either of these stations for such an auto-rickshaw proved fruitless. “We did hear about Metro Mitra a while ago but there is nothing here. It might be available in other metro stations,” said a staff member at the Dr B R Ambedkar Station Vidhana Soudha.
Commuters who were told about the application were welcome to the concept but believed some things could change. “There should be some positive reinforcement for the auto drivers to use Metro Mitra. The makers should also consider developing an application for riders to book an auto for it to be successful,” said Astha, a student and a regular metro commuter.
Another commuter named Subodh said that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) could have collaborated with Namma Yatri to expand last-mile connectivity. “The aim of Namma Yatri and Metro Mitra are quite similar, so the corporation could have collaborated with the pre-existing application, which is running smoothly and has gained popularity, instead of building another one from scratch.”
Metro Mitra has 120 drivers on its platform now but logistical issues continue to plague its deployment. “Many other drivers heckle and pick up fights with our drivers for running on meter because they believe it brings them loss, without realising this will help them too,” said Rudramurthy, one of the leaders behind Metro Mitra.
Rudramurthy has held meetings with the transport department, the metro officials and the state transport secretary to allow a separate stall for meter-based auto-rickshaws monitored by metro staff and police personnel.