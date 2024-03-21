JOIN US
Bengaluru

Metro ops on Bengaluru's Purple Line hit after man jumps in front of train

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it was running trains only between Whitefield and Magadi Road.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 10:03 IST

Bengaluru: An unidentified man jumped in front of a metro train in western Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon, disrupting train services on the critical Purple Line, officials said.

The incident was reported at the Attiguppe metro station at 2.10 pm.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it was running trains only between Whitefield and Magadi Road.

BMRCL officials are working to restore train services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta.

More to follow...

(Published 21 March 2024, 10:03 IST)
Bengaluru news Namma Metro BMRCL Purple Line

