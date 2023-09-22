Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Metro safety inspection successful in Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects the CMRS to give clearance with certain conditions early next week.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 21:40 IST

The statutory safety inspection of the 2.1-km KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli metro line was successfully conducted on Thursday. 

A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), and his team conducted various inspections related to metro tracks, signalling, traction, third rail, viaducts and girders, as well as facilities at the new Benniganahalli metro station during the day. The inspection of rolling stock was also part of the exercise. 

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects the CMRS to give clearance with certain conditions early next week. 

Commercial operations will start depending on the availability of political leaders and other dignitaries. 

While the KR Pura-Chellaghatta section could be fully ready next week if everything goes smoothly, commercial operations may start only in early October when the 1.9-km Kengeri-Chellaghatta stretch also clears the safety tests. 

"Opening both lines separately may not be feasible," a BMRCL official said. 

(Published 21 September 2023, 21:40 IST)
Namma MetroBMRCL

