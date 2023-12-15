Metro service disruption in Bengaluru on Green Line leaves commuters stranded for over half an hour

Bengaluru: Bengaluru metro commuters using the northern part of the green line on Friday morning were in for a morning of confusion and inconvenience after metro services between Nagasandra and Yeshwantpur stations were halted for over half an hour. The services resumed only by 10.50 am, said metro officials.

Officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) explained that an issue with the signalling system was notified at 10.18 am at the Peenya Industry station, which forced them to temporarily halt train services between Nagasandra and Yeshwantpur stations until the issue could be resolved.

“There was an electrical issue in the signalling system reported at 10.18 am. We are yet to identify what exactly caused the issue but we are working on resolving the situation as soon as possible,” said a senior official, adding that there were no issues with the metro trains themselves. An official statement on the cause of the disruption is expected soon.

All metro trains going on the green line ran as usual until the Yeshwantpur station but commuters were forced to figure out alternative arrangements for further commuting by themselves.