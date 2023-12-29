Metro to run until 2 am on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To facilitate the New Year celebrations, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended its train services until 2 am on New Year’s Eve. However, given the safety of the revellers, the police department has indicated that access to the MG Road metro station will be restricted, and metro passengers are advised to go to Trinity or Cubbon Park metro stations to use the extended train service on December 31.
The last train service, which was at 11.30 pm, has been extended until 2 am on December 31, and the trains will ply at a frequency of 15 minutes.
Get tickets early
A paper ticket for Rs 50 will be issued to commuters from Trinity and Cubbon Park stations. Paper tickets must be obtained in advance on December 31, as there will be no ticket distribution at midnight. BMRCL officials said that passengers with smart cards and QR code tickets can travel at discounted fares as usual.
The police department has resorted to the measure of restricting access to MG Road station to be able to manage the huge number of youngsters who gather on Brigade Road and Church Street, which are in the close vicinity of MG Road, for New Year celebrations, leading to traffic congestion.