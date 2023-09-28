MetroMitra at Bengaluru's Jayanagar: Scan QR code, hail auto-rickshaw, ride on

Commuters can now easily hail auto-rickshaws for the last leg of their journey, as the MetroMitra service was launched at the Jayanagar metro station. It was inaugurated earlier this month but made available to commuters from Wednesday.
A standee with a QR code, placed near 'Entrance C,' allows commuters to scan and book auto-rickshaws to nearby areas.
When a commuter scans the QR code using their phone's camera, they will be directed to a website with the Jayanagar metro station as their pick-up point.
They can choose from various landmarks around the station as their drop-off location, listed in English and Kannada. If they are not sure about landmarks, they can pick a specific block in Jayanagar.
Currently, five registered auto-rickshaw drivers operate between the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road and Jayanagar metro stations on MetroMitra.
Urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, collaborating with Rudramurthy and Pattabhiram, the brains behind MetroMitra, explained their plan to recruit 50 to 100 auto-rickshaw drivers at each metro station.
They will be onboarded after undergoing basic training on three non-negotiable principles — pride in their job, values, and etiquette, all based on professionalism.
"By the end of March 2024, we want MetroMitra to be in at least 25 metro stations in the city," said Arikutharam.
How to book an auto via MetroMitra
~ Scan the QR code on the standee.
~ Choose the nearest landmark from the website's drop-down menu.
~ Provide your mobile number and click 'Book an auto'.
~ Verify the OTP with your assigned driver.