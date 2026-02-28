<p>Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>are facing disruptions as escalating tensions in the Middle East led to widespread airspace closures across the region on Saturday.</p><p>The disruption follows coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeting locations in Iran. In response, several nations, including Iran, Iraq, and the UAE, have temporarily shut their airspaces to civilian traffic, forcing global carriers to cancel, divert, or ground several flights.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Follow latest developments here</a></em></p><p>Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have proactively suspended all operations to Middle Eastern destinations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued an urgent safety advisory for Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of several countries in the region.</p><p>In an advisory to passengers, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the operator of KIA, has said that some international flights are experiencing schedule changes.</p>.<p>Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.</p><p>To support passengers, a dedicated help desk has been set up at the kerb side (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance.</p><p>"We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger movement and minimise inconvenience," BIAL said in the advisory.</p>