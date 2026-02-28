Menu
Middle East airspace closure: Flight services from Bengaluru airport facing disruptions

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 15:45 IST
Published 28 February 2026, 15:45 IST
