<p>Bengaluru: Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru are facing disruptions as escalating tensions in the Middle East led to widespread airspace closures across the region on Saturday.</p>.<p>The disruption follows coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeting locations in Iran.</p>.<p>In response, several nations, including Iran, Iraq and the UAE, have temporarily shut their airspaces to civilian traffic, forcing global carriers to cancel, divert or ground several flights.</p>.<p>Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have proactively suspended all operations to Middle Eastern destinations.</p>.<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent safety advisory for Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of several countries in the region.</p>.<p>In an advisory to passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, has said some international flights are experiencing schedule changes.</p><p>Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.</p>.<p><strong>Help desk</strong></p>.<p>To support passengers, a dedicated help desk has been set up at the kerb side (level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and <br>guidance.</p>.<p>"We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger movement and minimise inconvenience," BIAL said in the advisory. </p>.<p><strong>Chikkaballapur</strong> <strong>village on edge</strong></p>.<p>The joint strike by US and Israel on Iran has set many residents in Allipur village of Chikkaballapur on edge, given that members of nearly a hundred Shia Muslim families of Allipur are currently stranded in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and other cities<br>of Iran.</p>.<p>Allipur's ties with Iran date back several decades, with residents of the village travelling to the West Asian country to pursue medical and Islamic studies.</p>.<p>"It has been eleven hours since we lost contact with our nephew. We have been calling him constantly. He made it a point to call home every day. It's not just us but scores of families in our village are anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones stranded in Iran," said Syed Mehdi, a resident of Allipur in Gauribidanur taluk, Chikkaballapur district.</p>