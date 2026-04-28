<p>Bengaluru: A large quantity of torn papers scattered across the room in a rented house and reports of frequent midnight singing have added a mysterious dimension to the death of Pooja Dutta (34), a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/jharkhand-woman-found-dead-in-bengaluru-police-suspect-she-killed-herself-4-days-ago-3983211">Jharkhand</a>, whose highly decomposed body was found in her house in Adugodi on Monday.</p> <p>The body has been shifted for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-police">Police </a>said they have not been able to contact her parents or relatives just yet. She didn't share any of her friends or family to the house owner during rental agreement since 2024. </p>.Bengaluru woman ends life after argument with husband over phone recharge.<p>Preliminary inquiry revealed that Pooja had quit her previous job in March 2025, and police are now verifying whether she had joined any other company thereafter.</p> .<p>Neighbours said she was an introvert and rarely stepped out. They recalled that she would often sing late at night, leading to complaints from the neighbours.</p> <p>"No suicide note was found. The exact cause of death will be revealed once post-mortem examination will be completed", the police officer from Adugodi police station said.</p>