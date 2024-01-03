Millet fair in Bengaluru from January 5 to 7

The Department of Agriculture, in association with Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation, will host the Millet and Organics 2024 International Trade Fair at Palace Grounds in the city from January 5 to 7.
Addressing a news conference, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that the fair aims to increase the production and export activities of millet products in the coming years. "The fair even aims at creating awareness among the public about the health benefits of millets," said the minister.
The minister said that millet produce worth Rs 36 crore has been exported during 2022-23. "Currently, the millets are grown on around 15.61 hectares of land across the state and the government is giving Rs 10,000 per hectare to encourage millet growers," the minister added.
He said that the government is aiming to increase the export of millets by 2-3 times by next year. The price of the millets is high in the market because of the low production, he said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the fair at 11 am on January 5 and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Shobha Karandlaje, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and others will be present on the occasion.