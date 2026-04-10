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Mind over malignancy: Why psycho-oncology can no longer be afterthought

Doctors said psycho-oncology improves treatment adherence and reduces dropouts.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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