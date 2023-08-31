Minor among 5 arrested for attacking man after spat during temple procession in Bengaluru

In connection with the attack on a 21-year-old man near a bar on Hosur Road on Sunday, five have been arrested, including a minor, police said.
The arrested are Aravind alias Agga, Raja, Srinivas and Ganesh — all aged between 19 and 21 — and a 17-year-old boy. They allegedly attacked Ganesh Ajith with a bill-hook machete, and caused a minor injury on his head.
Siddapura police filed an FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder) based on Ajith’s complaint.
A police officer said that on Sunday evening, a grand procession was organised by the Murugan Temple authorities. During the procession, a fight broke out between the suspects and Ajith, and both sides threatened each other.
"Ajith allegedly stared at the accused while dancing during the procession, provoking them. They confronted Ajith and warned him, only to get a counter-warning from him,” the officer said.
The officer noted that after the incident, they all went back without any further exchange of words. However, at 11 pm, when Ajith went to buy alcohol, the suspects waylaid him and attacked him with weapons.
The officer said they suspected the involvement of five more people and were planning to detain them for questioning.