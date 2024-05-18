Minor arrested for house theft in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The police detained a minor boy for allegedly stealing jewellery, cash and other valuables from a house in 5th Block, Jayanagar, South Bengaluru.
Investigators on Friday said that the suspect entered the house, occupied by an elderly couple, on April 24 and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh cash, gold and diamond jewellery, and a Seiko watch.
Police nabbed the boy on May 12 and recovered 83 grams of gold ornaments, worth an estimated Rs 8 lakh, and Rs 49,914 in cash.
On May 13, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JBB). With his arrest, the police solved two other cases in the Girinagar and Banashankari stations.
