Four injured after explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru: At least four people, including a woman, were injured after a minor blast was reported at Bengaluru’s popular The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area on Friday.

Well-placed sources in the fire and emergency department told DH that the injured included a woman customer and three cleaning staff and the blast likely occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm and senior officers were reaching the spot to ascertain the facts.

“By the time our personnel reached, there was no fire,” a senior officer said. “It appears to have happened in a frequency of 30 seconds. The initial suspicion was an LPG leak. It is being ascertained.”