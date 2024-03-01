Four injured after explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru: At least four people, including a woman, were injured after a minor blast was reported at Bengaluru’s popular The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area on Friday.
Well-placed sources in the fire and emergency department told DH that the injured included a woman customer and three cleaning staff and the blast likely occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm and senior officers were reaching the spot to ascertain the facts.
“By the time our personnel reached, there was no fire,” a senior officer said. “It appears to have happened in a frequency of 30 seconds. The initial suspicion was an LPG leak. It is being ascertained.”
Divya Raghavendra, the founder and managing director of the cafe, told DH that two blasts occurred in the handwash area and there were no LPG cylinders there.
“I was informed that some unknown person kept a bag there and went,” Raghavendra told DH. “We are cooperating with the police in the probe.”
(Published 01 March 2024, 08:47 IST)