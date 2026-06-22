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Minor fire at Bengaluru's Nagasandra metro station, train ops unaffected

The fire was detected in a signboard near the emergency exit around 1.30 pm.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFiremetro stationNagasandra

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