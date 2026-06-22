Minor fire at Bengaluru's Nagasandra metro station, train ops unaffected

<p>Bengaluru: A minor fire broke out at the Nagasandra metro station on the Green Line on Sunday, but train services remained unaffected, officials said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> was detected in a signboard near the emergency exit around 1.30 pm.</p>.Fire breaks out in electrical goods godown in Delhi's Shahdara, one rescued.<p>Operations and fire response teams rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control. There was no disruption to metro services, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.</p>.<p>Fire department personnel said a fire tender from the Peenya station was dispatched to the spot.</p>.<p>"Nothing untoward has occurred and metro operations were not affected. We suspect the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Further investigation will determine the actual cause," a senior fire officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>