Minor girl coerced into marrying uncle in Bengaluru; two booked

A 16-year-old girl was forcibly married to her uncle by her mother at a temple in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on December 4.
The incident surfaced following a complaint filed on January 3.
Police quoted the minor girl as saying that her mother, Mariyamma, forcibly married her off to 27-year-old accused Mariyappa, the victim’s
maternal uncle.
The minor girl, who the Child Welfare Committee rescued, has accused Mariyappa of having sexual intercourse with her despite her objections.
The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case based on a complaint by an official of the District Child Protection Unit.
They booked Mariyamma and Mariyappa under sections 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; and sections 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child) and 10 (Punishment for solemnising a child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
Further investigations are under way.