<p>Bengaluru:A minor boy stabbed and killed two people in northwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, police officials said on Thursday. </p><p>The deceased are Yamuna, 36, and her younger brother Sudeep, 34. According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>, Yamuna’s husband Mallegowda was in a relationship with a woman named Chaya. </p><p>Investigations revealed that on Thursday, Yamuna and Sudeep visited Chaya’s house near Peenya to question the relationship. A quarrel broke out, and Chaya’s 16-year-old son, in a fit of rage, stabbed both Yamuna and Sudeep and killed them. </p>.Watch | Bengaluru professor proposes to student in class, gets slapped with slipper.<p>Peenya police reached the spot and launched an investigation after registering a murder case. The minor is yet to be detained, officials said. </p><p>Meanwhile, Yamuna’s son claimed that the suspect deliberately called her home with the intention of stabbing them. </p><p>“The minor boy called my mother and uncle to his home with the intention of stabbing and killing them. A month ago, we had filed a complaint at the Byadarahalli police station after we learnt about the relationship between my father and Chaya,” the 18-year-old son told reporters. </p><p>“My mother and I had quarrelled with Chaya before filing the complaint. My sister, after learning about the stabbing, drank acid. She is recovering at the hospital, and doctors said she is out of danger.”</p>