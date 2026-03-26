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Upset over mother's affair, minor kills two in Bengaluru

Peenya police reached the spot and launched an investigation after registering a murder case.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimebengaluru crime

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