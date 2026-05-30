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Minor on bike stabbed by two assailants near Bengaluru's Pattanagere

The juvenile was admitted to hospital and is out of danger.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:54 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsminorstabbed

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