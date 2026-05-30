Minor on bike stabbed by two assailants near Bengaluru's Pattanagere

<p>Bengaluru: RR Nagar police have registered a case after two assailants stabbed a 17-year-old boy near Pattanagere late Wednesday night, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The boy, a PU dropout, was riding his two-wheeler when the two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up alongside him, stabbed him in the back, and fled.</p>.Road rage or robbery plot? Bengaluru student stabbed, bike stolen after 'staged' confrontation.<p>The juvenile was admitted to hospital and is out of danger.</p>.<p>"Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the suspects were known to the victim. They had previously engaged in a quarrel, and the victim's relative had intervened to pacify them. They will be arrested shortly," a police officer told DH.</p>