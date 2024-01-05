Minor traffic tweak at Bengaluru's T C Palya Junction eases congestion

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), explained the issues that contributed to the congestion at the junction. "Old Madras Road becomes a bottleneck at the T C Palya Junction due to a three-lane road becoming a two-lane near the junction, invariably slowing down the traffic. Vehicles coming from T C Palya Main Road to Old Madras Road also took a right at the junction, which led to nearly two minutes of waiting at the signal," he said.