Minor traffic tweak at Bengaluru's T C Palya Junction eases congestion

Bengaluru: A minor intervention at the infamous T C Palya Junction on Old Madras Road in eastern Bengaluru has brought average congestion at the intersection down to less than 300 metres throughout the day.
The average congestion length at the junction from September 1 to December 19 last year hovered between about 400 and over 950 metres at different points of the day, according to data released by the traffic police.
Congestion peaked during the 6 pm evening rush and was as high as an average of 700 metres even at midnight through this period before the police intervened.
Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), explained the issues that contributed to the congestion at the junction. "Old Madras Road becomes a bottleneck at the T C Palya Junction due to a three-lane road becoming a two-lane near the junction, invariably slowing down the traffic. Vehicles coming from T C Palya Main Road to Old Madras Road also took a right at the junction, which led to nearly two minutes of waiting at the signal," he said.
Since December 20, the traffic police experimented with their interventions by installing a centre median at the junction and closing the right turn from and to T C Palya Main Road.
Vehicles from the city can take a free left towards T C Palya Main Road, while those going towards Hoskote can continue without a hitch. Vehicles coming from T C Palya Main Road must travel 500 metres ahead to the Battarahalli junction and take a U-turn to return towards the city.
Traffic police have also installed a pedestrian signal for 15 to 18 seconds to aid pedestrian movement.
"We are in discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install a skywalk at the junction," said Jain, adding that the intervention had also brought the congestion length on the T C Palya Main Road to below 100 metres at any given time through the day.