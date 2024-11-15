Mischief makers: Monkeys drive housing complex residents to the brink

<p>Bengaluru: Monkeys have been causing havoc among residents in an apartment complex near Bannerghatta Road, SNN Raj Serenity.</p>.<p>Every day has become a challenge for the residents as monkeys enter homes by tearing pigeon nets and opening the sliding doors of balconies. Then they go about raiding milk deliveries and opening refrigerators, dropping eggs and other food stuff all over. But their fascination with mobile phones has stirred up more unease among residents as they make away with them. One of the monkeys dropped an iPhone from the 10th floor.</p>.<p>Bipin, a resident of the apartment complex, told DH, “They are fascinated by mobile phones. They have been selectively picking up phones, with one or more being taken away daily.”</p>.<p>According to the residents, over the past two months, the monkeys have become more aggressive, raising concerns, particularly about the safety of children.</p>.<p>Narrating the various antics of the monkeys, Vineeth, another resident, said, “They used to come once a week, but now they come every day." He added that the monkeys often disrupt trash collection, scattering garbage before housekeeping staff can remove it each evening.</p>.Animal rights groups urge BBMP to reinstate 6 axed officers.<p>Residents said the Forest Department and the BBMP have not done anything despite complaints. “A complaint was registered almost a month ago, and no action has been taken,” Vineeth added.</p>.<p>The animals are also creating panic among children. “My four-year-old has encountered monkeys twice and is terrified now. Are they waiting for a major incident to take action?” a terrified resident asked.</p>.<p>Bipin said that stray monkeys have been entering the area over the past four years, but their intrusions have increased in the last two months. He said beyond the immediate dangers, health was a major concern as contact with monkeys may lead to allergies and infections.</p>.<p>A senior official with the BBMP forest division told <span class="italic">DH</span> the complaints were taken seriously. The officer said that there are definite procedures.</p>.<p>"The Karnataka High Court had reviewed a similar case, involving monkeys in 2022 and as per that, if residents give a complaint in writing, then the DCF will inspect, conduct a mahazar, and verify the complaint before ordering the capturing and translocation of monkeys to a nearby forest. There are trained personnel who do this, but only after following the stipulated SOP," said the officer.</p>.<p>Till the procedures are followed and action taken, monkeys seem to be creating chaos in the complex, at the expense of residents’ peace and quiet.</p>