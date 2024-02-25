Missing BTech student found dead near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

Bengaluru: An engineering student who had gone missing for three days was found dead near Anekal on Bengaluru's southern outskirts on Sunday.

Police officers said that the partially charred body of Harshit, aged 20-21, was found near a eucalyptus grove close to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

A senior police officer said that the deceased, a Uttarakhand native, was studying BTech at a local college and was staying at a Paying Guest (PG) facility across the border in Tamil Nadu.

He had gone missing on February 21 when he went to college.

“A missing case was registered at the Thalli police station in Tamil Nadu,” the officer told DH.

“His parents have been informed and they will be here soon.”

Scene of crime officers and forensic analysts were at the spot and a case would be registered shortly, the officer said, adding that all angles would be probed.