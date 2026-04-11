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Missing buses, long waits: Inside Bengaluru's BMTC app glitches and tracking woes

BMTC’s intelligent transport system is functional, but has a few gaps to fill. Meanwhile, BMTC officials take the initiative to help commuters.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 04:56 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTCPoint BlankDH Point Blank

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